VIROQUA - Clarice I. "Imogene" Stilwell, age 86, of Viroqua, WI, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born September 30, 1936, the daughter of Wilber and Mildred (Ericson) Green. Imogene graduated from De Soto High School. On September 28, 1957, Imogene married Gordon "Dick" Stilwell after a courtship that began at the Retreat Dance Hall. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage together before he passed away on November 18, 2020. She admired dogs and other animals, and although she liked to read in her later years, Imogene was never one to just sit still watching TV. She loved to move and dance to music, especially old-time music. Dick and Imogene could often be found fox trotting at a local dance hall or going to concerts together.