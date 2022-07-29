GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clarice Lucille Minto Pharo, age 99, passed away on July 21 in Glendale, Arizona. She was born in Antioch, Illinois, the daughter of David and Edith Minto, the fifth of six children. She married Donald W. Pharo in December 1940, and they had seven children.

Clarice was predeceased by her husband, Donald, in 1986, and son Dennis Pharo in 1966.

She is survived by her children: David Pharo (Carol), Linda Henson (Roger), Daniel Pharo (Marsha), Donna Fagan (Larry), Joseph Pharo (Cheryl), Marcia McNamara (Steve); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family moved from Tomah, Wisconsin, to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1966. Clarice had been employed at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, and Indian Health Service in Phoenix and has been a decades-long active member and officer of NARFE Chapter 1686 in Sunnyslope, as well as Tri-City Jim Beam Bottle Club and the related International Organization.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 4, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary at 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix.