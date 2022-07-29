 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarice Lucille Minto Pharo

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clarice Lucille Minto Pharo, age 99, passed away on July 21 in Glendale, Arizona. She was born in Antioch, Illinois, the daughter of David and Edith Minto, the fifth of six children. She married Donald W. Pharo in December 1940, and they had seven children.

Clarice was predeceased by her husband, Donald, in 1986, and son Dennis Pharo in 1966.

She is survived by her children: David Pharo (Carol), Linda Henson (Roger), Daniel Pharo (Marsha), Donna Fagan (Larry), Joseph Pharo (Cheryl), Marcia McNamara (Steve); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family moved from Tomah, Wisconsin, to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1966. Clarice had been employed at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, and Indian Health Service in Phoenix and has been a decades-long active member and officer of NARFE Chapter 1686 in Sunnyslope, as well as Tri-City Jim Beam Bottle Club and the related International Organization.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 4, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary at 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why health savings accounts are so important later in life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News