CHASEBURG—Clarice Marie (Role) Manske, 90 of Chaseburg, died Monday July 17, 2023 at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. She was born October 22, 1932 at St. Ann’s Hospital in La Crosse, the only child of Clarence T. and Mary P. (Mathison) Role.

She attended three rural schools: Erickson, North Natwick and Spring Coulee. Clarice graduated from Westby High School in 1950 and then attended Vernon County Normal School in Viroqua. She taught at North Natwick, Linrud and Oak Ridge. Clarice was baptized, confirmed and married at Vang Lutheran Church, rural Westby. On May 21, 1955, she married Arnold W. Manske. They lived on their farm in Harmony township, rural Viroqua all their married life of 59 years. She joined St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church where she was a faithful member and taught Saturday school for many years.

Survivors include two sons: Calvin (Laura Holly) and Charles (Susie) Manske; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold in 2014.

Clarice was always proud of her grandparents, Andrew and Agnetha Role and Peter and Karen Mathison and her many aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the Vang Lutheran Cemetery, rural Westby.

A visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family.

Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be given to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Blessed be her memory. “Be thou faithful unto death and be granted the gift of life”.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for their diligent care given to Clarice.