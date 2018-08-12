MENOMONIE, Wis. -- Clayton E. Erickson, 84, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Clayton was born June 29, 1934, at his home in Ettrick, to Christopher and Esther (Luthro) Erickson. He was delivered by Dr. C. Rogne, who claimed Clayton was born with a baseball glove on his hand. Clayton was baptized and confirmed at Living Hope Lutheran Church in Ettrick. He graduated from Galesville High School with the class of 1952.
Clayton played baseball, basketball and football in grade school through high school. As he always bragged, he was the best (and only) drummer in the Ettrick band. After graduating, he played semi-pro baseball. Clayton served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1954. He then began a six-year apprenticeship at the Blair Press, supplemented by classes at Wisconsin Technical College in La Crosse, completed in 1961.
On Aug. 9, 1958, Clayton was united in marriage to Patricia Oksnee at Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville. Their first home together was in Blair, where their son, Christopher was born. They moved to River Falls, where Clayton was employed at the River Falls Journal. He took a position at Webb Publishing before moving to Menomonie, where their daughter, Patrice, was born. Clayton worked at the Dunn County News for 29 years. He worked at 3M for four years before retiring.
In Menomonie, Clayton enjoyed playing softball, shooting baskets at the gym and wowing the neighbor kids with consecutive free throws. He later took up golf, which became his passion. He had two holes in one and was known to his friends as “Mr. Golf.” Watching sports was another passion, especially the Badgers, Brewers and Packers.
Clayton loved his family with all of his heart. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Pat; son, Chris (Barbara) of Oakdale, Minn., and granddaughter, Alaina of Waconia, Minn.; daughter, Patrice (David) Adkins and grandson, Sam of Eden Prairie, Minn.; nieces, Gail (Dean) Olson and Mary Renee (Bob) Schulz of Ettrick, Greta (Greg) Rice of Tomah; nephews, Robert (Kathy) Ofsdahl of Galesville and The Rev. Gregory Ofsdahl of Luck; and all of their families; cousins, Loaine Brynildson of Ettrick and Carol Solberg of Blair; and eight godchildren. Clayton treasured his many friends, who will miss his positive outlook and many, many jokes.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Jane Ofsdahl; and brother-in-law, Robert J. Ofsdahl.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and an hour prior to the service Thursday, both at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Ettrick Cemetery, Trempealeau Co., Wis., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be distributed by the family to various organizations. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.