Clayton E. Forer, 90, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. A private family service will be held and burial with military honors will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.