Clayton J. Hauser M.D., 66, peacefully passed away Monday, July 16, 2018, surrounded by his loving family and friends, at Bayfront Health Hospital.
Clayton was born and raised in La Crosse, graduated from Logan High School, completed his undergraduate degree at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and earned his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin Medical School. In 1977, Clayton moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., with his wife, Sharon, and completed the Bayfront Family Medicine residency program. Along with Ernie Frierson, M.D., they opened Northeast Family Practice in 1980, where he provided patient care for over 18 years. Clayton was a skilled and caring family physician who loved and was loved by his patients. During later years in clinical practice, Clayton transitioned to work as an independent medical consultant for Met Life, where he was considered a vital part of the IDI Claims Department for over 23 years. He willingly shared his medical knowledge freely with management, claim specialists, doctors and others, with patience and understanding.
Clayton was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, enthusiastic Lightning fan and a long suffering Bucs fan. He treasured his pets, enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, was a passionate beer connoisseur, enjoyed his Porsche's and called his mother every day. His friends, family and patients will fondly remember him for his kindness, generosity and dry sense of humor.
Clayton is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Sharon; dearly loved mother, Joan; brother, Rich (Sue), brother, Bill (Lisa), brother, Brian (Debbie); sister, Sallie Schroeder (Tim); and many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Jim; brother, Ron; and nephew, Cole.
Interment will be at a later date in the Hauser Cemetery in Onalaska. A celebration of life for Clayton will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at Drugan’s Castle Mound, Holmen. Packer attire encouraged!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clayton’s memory to the Boys and Girls Club, West Salem, 1331 Clinton St., La Crosse, Wis., 54603, or www.bgclax.org and specify West Salem Capital Campaign. Visit the family’s personalized online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com.