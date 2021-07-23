TOMAH—Clayton W. Hansen, 97, of Tomah passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Hospice Touch Serenity House in Tomah.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Tomah American Legion Post #201, 800 Wisconsin Ave., Tomah. Please join the Hansen family as they honor Clayton’s life, share some memories of Clayton, and enjoy some refreshments.