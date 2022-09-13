WESTBY—Clement Erling Evenson, 94, of Westby, passed away from COVID-19 related causes on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Norseland Nursing Home in his hometown of Westby, WI. Many thanks to the staff/family at Norseland’s; they are the best.

Clem was born on August 8, 1928, the youngest of three children to Erling and Gjerda Evenson. He joined the Navy at 17, serving for two years on several ships in Korea and the Pacific. After returning to his hometown, Clem worked at a variety of jobs. He married Hjordis Marie Sagmoen on September 16, 1951, and had two daughters, Vickie, in 1952 and Kathreen “Kay”, in 1953. Clem helped out for several years at Dinty’s, a local restaurant that was operated by his wife and sister-in-law, Addie, until he found his calling at Tri-State Breeders. There he stayed until his retirement.

Clem enjoyed traveling the back roads, fishing, playing cards and runs to the casino. Being a farmer at heart, he had a hobby farm and grew tobacco. Even after he retired he had bird feeders and plants on his patio and enjoyed growing things and taking care of animals. Clem also helped out at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where he had been a lifetime member. He was known and enjoyed by everyone. No one was a stranger and no child left his house without a toy or stuffed animal.

Clem is survived by his daughters, Vickie Evenson and Kay Earles; and his granddaughter, Danielle Evenson, whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Odie Lindvig and Clara Mehlum; and his wife, Hjordis.

A private graveside service will be held at Our Savior's Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to join the family for coffee, pie and Clem stories at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022. Please come if you have a Clem story to share.