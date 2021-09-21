Cleo J. Hoogenhous

Cleo J. Hoogenhous, 86 of Holmen passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Marinuka Manor, Galesville. She was born in La Crosse on February 18, 1935 to James and Lena (Pralle) Johnson. On May 25, 1956 Cleo married Jerome Hoogenhous and he preceded her in death on June 7, 1995.

Cleo spent her working world as a bookkeeper. She was a big supporter of the Holmen Community, spending so much of her retirement volunteering at the Holmen Lutheran Church where she was a member and the Holmen Nutrition Center. Cleo was an avid sports fan, she loved attending Holmen High School sporting events and watching the Packer’s, Brewer’s & Colorado Avalanche. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Cleo is survived by three daughters: Diane (David Bratberg) Osley of Galesville, Lori (Jeff Kohler) Cardenas of Parker, CO., and Sally (Doug) Fonger of Holmen; a granddaughter, Amber (Chris Brill) Cardenas; two step-grandchildren: Chad (Michelle) Fonger and Amanda (Matt) Haag; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Vicki (Andy) Martens.