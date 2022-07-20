WESTBY—Cleone Ann Benson, age 79, of Westby, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born on November 6, 1942, at her family home in Rome Township, MN, to Don and Marie (O’Leary) Johnson. Cleone graduated from Woden-Crystal Lake High School in 1960. Following graduation, she attended nursing training at the Naeve School of Nursing in Albert Lee, MN, graduating in 1963. She married Bruce Benson on November 30, 1963, and they were married for 50 years. During their marriage, they lived in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Not only was Cleone a farmer’s wife, she was a registered nurse at the clinic, hospital, and nursing home setting. She loved to travel and was an avid reader.

Survivors include her children: Anne M. (Patrick) Christensen of Orr, MN, John P. (Tanya) Benson of Viroqua; and Erin K. Benson of Winona, MN; four grandchildren: Ethan E. (Jessie Larson) Baker; John R. (Destiny Boutelle) Benson, Jacob P. (Natasha Berg) Benson, and Alexander P. (AnnMarie Donahue) Benson; numerous nieces and nephews; her siblings: John (Barbara) Johnson, Kathy Waltermire, Beverly Schrieber, and Marilyn (Rick) Lowery; her special friends: Ron, Marsha, and Zac Hall; other relatives and friends.

Cleone was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bruce Benson; her sisters: Mary Grasdalen and Janet Carol Johnson; her brothers-in-law: Rodney Waltermire, Loren Grasdalen, and David Schrieber; sister-in-law: Josine (Joe) Korsa; and her nephews: Nicholas Lowery and Keith Grasdalen.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Cleone was laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Cleone’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff members at Norseland Nursing Home for the care they provided.