Cleone Dickson

ONALASKA — Cleone Ida Dickson, 96, of Onalaska passed away peacefully early morning Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at the Onalaska Care Center.
She was born Nov. 24, 1922, to Sanford and Borghild (Renvig) Severson. Cleone was a hairdresser for decades in La Crosse and worked well into her 80s before retirement.
She is survived by two nephews; two nieces; numerous great and great-great-nephews and nieces; and dear friends, Bob, Esther and Jim Suter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip; brother, S. William Severson and his wife, Margaret; two nephews; and a niece.
The family wishes to extend special thank you to the Onalaska Care Center staff who she said “treat me like a queen,” and to Fr. John Parr.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with Fr. John Parr officiating. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.