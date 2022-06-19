 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clifford "Cliff" Joseph Schroeder

Clifford "Cliff" Joseph Schroeder

COTTAGE GROVE — Clifford “Cliff” Joseph Schroeder, age 96, of Cottage Grove passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Inver Grove Heights.

Cliff enjoyed playing cards and spending time at the cabin on North Sand Lake in Webster, Wis. Cliff is survived by his daughter, Kathy (John) Bauer; grandchildren: Shawna (Josh) Munger and Dan Bauer; great-grandchildren: Grace, Caden, and Luke; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ann; stepson, Pete; parents: Joseph and Cathrine (Antony) Schroeder; and siblings: Harold, Matt, and Dorothy.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at All Saints Lutheran Church (8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove, Minn.) at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Cliff will be laid to rest at Cottage Grove Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Electric vehicles are in short supply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News