COTTAGE GROVE — Clifford “Cliff” Joseph Schroeder, age 96, of Cottage Grove passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Inver Grove Heights.

Cliff enjoyed playing cards and spending time at the cabin on North Sand Lake in Webster, Wis. Cliff is survived by his daughter, Kathy (John) Bauer; grandchildren: Shawna (Josh) Munger and Dan Bauer; great-grandchildren: Grace, Caden, and Luke; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ann; stepson, Pete; parents: Joseph and Cathrine (Antony) Schroeder; and siblings: Harold, Matt, and Dorothy.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at All Saints Lutheran Church (8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove, Minn.) at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Cliff will be laid to rest at Cottage Grove Cemetery.