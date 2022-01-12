WAUTOMA—Clifford J. Nielsen, age 78, of Wautoma, was welcomed into heaven January 7, 2022 at Silver Lake Manor in Wautoma.

He was born December 29, 1943 in Worthington, Minnesota the son of Carl D. and Lorita C. (Brown) Nielsen.

He grew up in Minnesota and later moved to South Western Wisconsin where he worked as a carpenter by trade. Clifford served in the United States Army National Guard. Clifford had a true love for music and his talents in the arts, with his poetry and woodworking crafts, but most important to him was his family and friends.

He is survived by his two children: David J. (Cathleen) Nielsen and family: Janelle L. Dalberth (Eric) and family; his siblings: Arla (Roger) Engen, Marvin (Mary Anne) Nielsen, Donna (Travis) Ripple, Virginia (Joe) Rudberg and families. Many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Glenn and Gerald Nielsen.

To celebrate Cliff’s life a virtual service will be held at a later date. The Stahl Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com