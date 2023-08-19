BOISE, Idaho — Our dad, Cliff Venne, has taken his final lap around the sun. Cliff was born on May 27, 1926, to Delor and Emma Venne as one of nine boys and died on July 31, 2023 in Boise, Idaho. He was raised in northern Minnesota, enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He married Viola Rossi, his high school sweetheart, in 1947, and they enjoyed an amazing 68 years together. They started their journey when he taught with the Military Dependent Education Program in Germany, Italy and Japan. When he wasn’t teaching, it took about an hour to pack the van to go camping — we saw more campgrounds, cathedrals, museums and zoos those years than most people see in a lifetime. The family returned stateside in 1964 and settled in La Crosse, where he taught physical education (who remembers to “take a lap?”) and math at Central High School, retiring in 1988. He also coached and mentored, and it was there he made many lifelong friends.

Cliff was a dedicated Packer fan. He often traveled to see games in person or spent game days in Packer gear with his family, eating cowboy pizza and enjoying the dogs in his life.

While he absolutely loved shoveling snow, he left La Crosse for Boise, Idaho, in 2002. There, he volunteered with the Warhawk Museum, participating in their Bridging Program and bringing World War II history alive to many students with a presentation that involved a costume change — he had a different baseball cap for every part of his story! He was also a hospice volunteer for St. Luke’s and comforted many individuals and families. He continued his love of travel, and as a devout Catholic, seeing the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, last summer was one of many highlights.

He is survived by his five children: Vickie Venne, Kathie Hilliard (Mark), David Venne (Therese), Mary Ann Venne and Stephan Venne; his grandchildren, Amy Kinney (Troy), Heidi Dalke, Brian Venne (Mark) and Keith Venne; his great-grandchildren Alyssa Ingham, Harper Thaden, Amanda Diaz (Zach) and Heather Grote (Brandon); and his great-great-grandchildren Mavrick and Angus Diaz and Hazel, Edith and Hank Grote.

He is preceded in death by his parents and six of his brothers, as well as his wife, Viola. He will be interred in a private ceremony at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery on Aug. 25 to join Mom on what would have been their 76th wedding anniversary.

Memorial gifts may be sent to: Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa, Idaho 83687. Or just go out, eat an ice cream cone in his memory, and do good.