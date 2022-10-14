Clifford Raymond Slater

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Clifford Slater, 93, of Chippewa Falls, departed this life, Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Clifford was born on January 5, 1929 to Clarence and Viola (Splittgerber) Slater in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Cliff enjoyed fishing, hunting and cooking. He spent time helping others by supporting and volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Chippewa Senior Center, Veterans Administration and his local church.

Cliff is survived by his nieces and nephews: Cindy Flood, Terri Slater, Susan (Karl) Varnes, Steven (Ellen) Slater, Michael Slater and Viola (Art) Kramer and many great-nieces and nephews. As Clifford married later in life, he spent considerable time fostering and entertaining his nieces and nephews much to their delight and benefit.

Cliff is preceded in death by his wife, Vivian and his brothers: Robert Slater, Terry Slater and his sister, June Viens.

Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI at a later date.

Clifford’s parting thoughts, :Hope to see you somewhere, someday in the hereafter.”

