Clifford "Tip" "Chicken" Johnson

LA CROSSE - Clifford "Tip" "Chicken" Johnson, 79, of La Crosse, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of services.

Memorials may be given to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish.

A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

