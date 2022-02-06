LA CROSSE — Clinton Elwood Solberg, 82, passed away suddenly in Arizona on January 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Clinton was born in La Crosse, WI, on November 20, 1939, to Otto and Martha (Becker) Solberg. He was raised on a farm on Fish Creek Ridge and graduated from Bangor High School in 1957. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a BS-Civil Engineering degree in 1962.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol; three children: Tanya (Juan Hurtado) Solberg of Providence, RI, Kimberly (Wael) Wehbe of Portland, OR, and Michael (Maria) Solberg of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Elena and Lucas Hurtado, Evan and Carmen Wehbe, Evangelos and Athena Solberg; and brother-in-law Allen (Alene) Olson. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Martha; stepfather Orvis Henry; brother Ronald Solberg; and grandson, Andreas Solberg.

Memorial services for Clint will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, N7510 State Hwy 114, Sherwood, WI 54169. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood, or a charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.