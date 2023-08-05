LA CROSSE—Clyde Hurley Joseph Zielke, 89, of La Crosse, WI passed away peacefully at Mayo Health System on July 30, 2023, with his family at his side.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 P.M., at Fredrickson Funeral Homes, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, WI. Following the service military honors will be rendered by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse and the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service, Sunday, at the funeral home. Additionally, a dinner will follow at the Moose Lodge at 4:30 pm.

Online condolences may be offered, and more information may be found at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.