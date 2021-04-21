Clyde L. Skaaren, 70, of Hokah, MN, passed away on April 18, 2021 at Mayo Health Care System in La Crosse, WI. He was born in Caledonia, MN on July 28, 1950, to Clifford and Carole (Garness) Skaaren. He graduated from Kaneland High School in Maple Park, IL. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1971 and served in Berlin, Germany and was discharged in 1973. He was married to Susan Zimmermann from 1984 to 1998.

Clyde enjoyed being with his friends, snowmobiling, canoeing, bowling and playing cards. He was a noted storyteller. He owned and operated a sawmill in Illinois and later was a concrete finisher. He returned to Minnesota in 1991 and started his own construction business. He was a member of the American Legion Post 498. He assisted the Hokah community, volunteering his time for many projects.

He is survived by two daughters, Emily (Barron) Otto of Winona and Ellie Skaaren (Bryce Gilbertson) of La Crosse; son, Erik Skaaren (Chandra) of West Salem, WI; three grandchildren, Ronin, Ingrid and Marley. He is also survived by three sisters; Marcia (Mike) Kellen, Debbie Austin and Lorna Skaaren, a niece and many nephews. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his many cousins. He was a proud Norwegian and a great father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters; Cheryl Skaaren, Judith Cagle and Christina Tuggle.