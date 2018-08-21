Heaven welcomed a very special angel Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Clyde R. Butterfield Jr., 93, passed away at Mulder Health Care Facility with his family by his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Military rites will be provided by Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday evening at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Legion Post 52; 711 6th St. o., La Crosse. There will be a time of fellowship following the Mass at the American Legion. To sign the family guestbook and read the complete obituary, go to www.schumacher-kish.com.