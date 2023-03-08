Cole B. Peterson, 20, of Chaseburg died Saturday March 4, 2023 in Stevens Point. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held Friday at the church from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.