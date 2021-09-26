 Skip to main content
Cole J. Berra

Cole J.Cole J. Berra, 22, of Genoa, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 4:30 PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Blessed Sacrament Parish, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse. Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 PM (Noon) until the time of Mass at Church on Sunday. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Charles Cemetery, Genoa, Wisconsin.

A complete obituary will follow.

