ONALASKA — Colleen R. Balsamo, 83, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse. She was born August 4, 1939, in La Crosse to Sylvester and Blanche (Bissen) Gallagher and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1957. Colleen worked in La Crosse for a few years before moving to Madison, where she worked for the State of Wisconsin. In Madison, Colleen met the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” Balsamo. They were married in 1974.

The couple moved back to La Crosse in 1978. Colleen worked as a bookkeeper for two family businesses, Mr. T’s Airport Lounge at the La Crosse Municipal Airport, which Tony owned from 1978 to 1990, and Vinny’s Runway at the La Crosse Regional Airport, which Tony and their son, Jason, owned from 2004 to 2014. In 1983, Colleen and Tony became the owners of La Crosse Dance Centre, which their daughter, Nikki, continues to own today.

Colleen was as feisty and witty as she was compassionate and warm. Her love enveloped her family and friends. Colleen’s passion was caring for children, and this passion manifested in various ways throughout her life. She was an incredible mother to her two children, and, although illness prevented her from doing all she wanted to with them, she loved her granddaughters fiercely. Colleen cared for children in her home throughout her lifetime, including her great-niece, her Goddaughter, dear friends, and her granddaughter. She worked at a daycare for a short time in the early 2000s. At La Crosse Dance Centre, Colleen not only ran the business, but she served as a second mom and grandma to numerous dancers throughout the years, listening to stories, cheering the dancers on, and creating a safe and inviting space for them to learn and grow. “Everyone who wants to dance dances, no matter what,” Colleen said. She was steadfast in her desire to bring the joy of dance to as many people as possible.

Colleen is survived by her two children; Nikki (Nestor Nacionales) Balsamo of Onalaska and Jason “Vinny” Balsamo of Holmen; two grandchildren, Giana and Devin Balsamo both of Holmen; a sister, Elaine Becker of La Crosse; a sister-in-law, Erna Gallagher of La Crosse and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Tony on September 1, 2014; her parents; a brother, Don Gallagher; a brother-in-law, Henry Becker; a nephew, Jimmy La Breche; a niece, Jeanie Becker; and great-nephew, Kevin Severson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will be in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to La Crosse Dance Centre for their scholarship fund are preferred, so that “everyone who wants to dance can dance, no matter what.”