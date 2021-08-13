Colonel Toby Dale McCoy

Colonel Toby Dale McCoy, age 50, of Tomah, WI, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born October 25, 1970, to Ronald and Carolyn (Donohoo) McCoy in Huntington, WV. He graduated as Valedictorian of Buffalo High School in 1988 in Kenova, WV.

Toby spent 26 years in the United States Army, achieving the rank of Colonel and retiring in 2018. He received his undergraduate degree in 1992 from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA, where he pitched baseball for The Generals. He also received his Juris Doctor from W & L University in 1995, graduating with Order of the Coif honors. At the time of his death he was the Deputy Director at Fort McCoy, WI, in the Civilian Personnel Advisor Center for the Civilian Human Resources Agency, mentoring over 130 employees.

Toby was united in marriage to Nancy Jo Carlson on March 31, 2006. In his spare time, Toby enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching baseball, and golfing. He was recently appointed to the W & L University Law Council.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, his step-sons Vincent Alan and Charles Helmuth Ella, his parents Ronald and Carolyn McCoy, brothers Travis and Tracy McCoy, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.