LA CROSSE—Connie E. Arbuckle (Check), 65, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. A private service will be held. There will also be a celebration of life for Connie held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at All Star Lanes & Banquets, 4735 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse, WI 54601. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.