Connie H. Hurtgen

Connie grew up and attended and school in Downing. Growing up and even into young adulthood, she enjoyed working with horses at her parents’ horse camp. After graduation, she met Helmer C. Hurtgen, and they were united in marriage on Jan. 30, 1954. Together they farmed north of Downing and raised two children William (Bill) and Peggy (Peg). Connie was involved in many things throughout her life. She gave back to her community through being a member of the Glenwood City Ambulance service, the Downing Auxillary, Lion’s Club. She was also an election official and will always be remembered for her bus driving skills and delicious food. She enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, playing cards, helping others and spending time with family and friends.