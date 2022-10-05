DOWNING — Connie H. Hurtgen, age 87, of Downing, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Glenhaven Inc. in Glenwood City, Wisconsin.
Connie was born March 30, 1935, to Condon and Helen (Morland) Meacham at home in Downing. She was baptized and confirmed and a longtime member of the Downing United Methodist Church.
Connie grew up and attended and school in Downing. Growing up and even into young adulthood, she enjoyed working with horses at her parents’ horse camp. After graduation, she met Helmer C. Hurtgen, and they were united in marriage on Jan. 30, 1954. Together they farmed north of Downing and raised two children William (Bill) and Peggy (Peg). Connie was involved in many things throughout her life. She gave back to her community through being a member of the Glenwood City Ambulance service, the Downing Auxillary, Lion’s Club. She was also an election official and will always be remembered for her bus driving skills and delicious food. She enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, playing cards, helping others and spending time with family and friends.
Preceeding her in death were her parents; husband, Helmer “Bub;” brothers and sister: Leo (Elise) Meacham, Frances (Fred) Chandler, Margaret Lawler Buxton, Rev Walter (Rebecca) Meacham; Dean (Helen) Meacham; Clinton Meacham, Ann (John) Ohman; and several in-laws.
Survived by her son, William (Bill) (Lori) Hurtgen; her daughter, Peggy (Rick) Heutmaker-Bonte; grandchildren: Jennifer (Greg) Holden; Jolene (Tom) Dikeman; Jason (Amy) Heutmaker; Kathy (Brad) Casper, Kristin (William Koosman) Hurtgen; Jamey Bonte-Tuttle; Theresa (Matt) Karis and great-grandchildren: Derek, Dylan, Tmar, Alexa, Harli, Austin, Bella, Ty, Calli, Wyatt, Owen, Cheyenne, Avery, Paxton, Maverick; brother-in-law, (Henry Hurtgen); sisters-in-law: (Nola Bazille, Ellen Hurtgen and Marleen Hurtgen) and further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held Monday Sept. 26, 2022. Burial followed the funeral services at the Mound Cemetery, Downing.
Pallbearers were Bruce Ohman, Jason Heutmaker, Rick Bonte, Greg Holden, Tom Dikeman, Brad Casper and Robert (Bucky) Utecht.
Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City handled the arrangements.