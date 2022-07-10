 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Connie Lee (DeVaiser) Flottmeier

Connie Lee (DeVaiser) Flottmeier

LA CROSSE — Connie Lee (DeVaiser) Flottmeier, 59, of La Crosse passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. An open house will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska. A time of remembrance will follow visitation. A light dinner will follow the service of remembrance. Her family cordially invites all to attend a social hour in her memory at the Robins Nest on French Island following dinner. To view her obituary in its entirety, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News