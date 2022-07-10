LA CROSSE — Connie Lee (DeVaiser) Flottmeier, 59, of La Crosse passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. An open house will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska. A time of remembrance will follow visitation. A light dinner will follow the service of remembrance. Her family cordially invites all to attend a social hour in her memory at the Robins Nest on French Island following dinner. To view her obituary in its entirety, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.