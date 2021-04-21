 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connie S. Majerus

Connie S. Majerus

{{featured_button_text}}
Connie S. Majerus

Connie S. Majerus, 65, of Stoddard, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home, after a hard fought and courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at Stoddard United Methodist Church, 900 Broadway St., Stoddard. Rev. Banze Kyabuntu wa Kiluba will officiate. A reception and time of fellowship will follow. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m., until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse, and from 3:00 p.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to two organizations that were very important to Connie, The Wounded Warrior Project or St. Judes Children’s Cancer Research.

To read Connie’s obituary in its entirety or offer an online condolence, please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News