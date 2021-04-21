Connie S. Majerus, 65, of Stoddard, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home, after a hard fought and courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at Stoddard United Methodist Church, 900 Broadway St., Stoddard. Rev. Banze Kyabuntu wa Kiluba will officiate. A reception and time of fellowship will follow. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m., until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse, and from 3:00 p.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to two organizations that were very important to Connie, The Wounded Warrior Project or St. Judes Children’s Cancer Research.