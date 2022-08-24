Conrad A. Garthus

MEQUON—Mr. Conrad Garthus, of Mequon,WI, formerly of La Crescent, MN, passed away peacefully in the evening hours of Monday, August 15, 2022, at Newcastle Place in Mequon where he had been a resident. He was 85 years old.

Conrad was born on December 10, 1936, son of Adam and Agnes (nee Burt) Garthus. He grew up in the Independence, WI area and graduated from Independence high school with the class of 1954. After high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served honorably until his discharge in 1958.

Conrad married Ann Nelson on September 6, 1958, at Elk Creek Lutheran Church near Osseo, WI. The couple lived in Elkhorn, Westby, WI, and La Crescent, MN. They eventually settled in Mequon to be closer to family.

Conrad worked as a pilot for Delta Airlines for 27 years, 19 as Captain. He was a member of the Elk Creek Lutheran Church in Osseo and the Westby-Coon Prairie Lutheran Church.

Conrad loved to travel and to just be in motion. Whether it was flying airplanes for Delta or his private Cessna 180, driving semi-trucks or farm equipment, he loved operating machinery.

Conrad is survived by his two children: son, Nels (Kerry) Garthus of Port Washington and his daughter, Tia Garthus of Sun Prairie. He is further survived by two grandchildren: Sydney and Graham Garthus; three siblings: Suzanne (the late Ted) Asplin of Dassel, MN, Rolf (Barb) Garthus of Amherst, WI, and Bonnie Garthus of Dassel, MN; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ann.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, W16316 County Rd. OO, Osseo, WI. Rev. Valeria Ahles will officiate the service. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Ann in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 11 AM until the time of service.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo and the Eernisse Funeral Home in Port Washington are honored to serve the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Westby-Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, or Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center in Coon Valley, WI.

Online condolences may be left at www.schiefelbeinfh.com or www.eernissefuneralhome.com