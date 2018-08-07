LIBERTY POLE — Conrad “Connie” Zitzner, 72, of Liberty Pole, rural Viroqua, passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 4, 2018, at the Bland-Bekkedal Center for Hospice in Viroqua.
He is survived by his wife, Irene “Ike” Zitzner; children, Luke (Tammy) Zitzner, Jessica (Jake) Peroschi and Aaron (Tasha) Zitzner. He is also survived by seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Pastor Julie Wollman officiating. Burial will take place in the Liberty Pole Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the service a luncheon will be held at the Viroqua Eagles.
