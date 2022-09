COON VALLEY — Conrad Myhre, 70, of Coon Valley died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Rev. Meg Hoversten will officiate with burial in the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.