LA CROSSE—Constance N. Zielke died on Saturday, May 8, 2021. She was born on January 3, 1921, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Oliver and Lavina (Kennedy) Pierce. After graduation from Aquinas High School, Connie attended the College of Commerce. At the age of 19, she boarded a train for Washington, D.C. where she was hired as secretary to a major in the Chemical Warfare Service. Later, she transferred to the Corps of Engineers and, after a brief period in Miami, worked in Recife, Brazil. Connie married Lt. Paul H. Damrel of Pineland, Texas, in 1943, and followed him to several states where he was stationed before he left for the Pacific Theater. He was killed in active duty in 1945. Connie then returned to La Crosse with their son and worked for the Veterans Administration. Connie married Ralph O. Zielke in 1950. She was then a full-time mom to three children until the mid-1960s when she went back to work as an administrative secretary at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She worked there until her retirement in 1981. Connie loved her job and enjoyed interacting with the students and faculty.