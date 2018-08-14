BLAIR, Wis. — Corazon Palana Moen, 77, of Blair died Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in the Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Corazon was born June 23, 1941, in Abuyog, Leyte Philippines to Esperidion and Paula Palania (Johnson) Escarlan. She married Floyd Moen Dec. 28, 1998, in Fayetteville, N.C.
Cora owned and operated Petersen’s Bar and Cora’s Thrift Shop in Blair, for many years. She enjoyed shopping and yard sales.
Cora is survived by her husband, Floyd; a daughter, Teresa (Keith) Davis of Valley, Ala.; three grandchildren, Anzley, Jonathon and Andrue; two great-grandchildren, Annaleigha and Liam; a brother, Nicolas Escarlan; two sisters, Encarnacion and Avelina Escarlan; her former spouse, Frederick Petersen; and his brother, Robert (JoAnne) Petersen.
In addition to her parents, Cora was preceded in death by a sister, Perpetua Escarlan.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair with Father Amalraj Antony officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.