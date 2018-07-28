STODDARD — Cornelius “Norm” Feuerhelm, 77, of Stoddard passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse, with the Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday at the church. A complete obituary will be provided by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse.