Cornelius Norman Feuerhelm, 77, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
He was born Sept. 23, 1940, in La Crosse to Cornelius and Irene (Johnson) Feuerhelm. He was raised in Hokah, Minn., and graduated from St. Peter’s Catholic School. While working at Neal Motors in Hokah, he attended flight school in La Crosse and became a pilot.
He married Lucille Knutson in 1961 and they later divorced. He then married Anice (Sweeney) Mitchel in 2001.
Cornelius went to live in California in 1967. He had various jobs while teaching men and women to become pilots and to navigate to various destinations. He owned and operated a liquor store, which was later given to his daughter, Christie. He later lived in Las Vegas, where he owned and operated a cleaning service. He also spent some time as a commercial real estate broker.
Cornelius is survived by his wife, Anice; son, Lee (Mary) Feuerhelm; daughters, Christie (Keith) Kruger and Shoshana Leabitt; grandchildren, Erick, Tahnee, Chelsee and Ashlee Feuerhelm, and Trevor, Heath and Selby Kruger; great-grandchildren, Trevor and Isabella Kruger; and sisters, Diane (Larry) Whittier and Janice (James) Schneider.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia; his parents; paternal grandparents, Julius and Hermina Feuerhelm; and maternal grandparents, Amund and Alma Johnson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church.
