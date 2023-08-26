Corporal Donald “Donnie” Lester DuPont, of Fairchild passed away December 2, 1950, while fighting enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Donnie was born to John and Tena (Solum) DuPont on October 10, 1928, in Alma Center, WI. Donnie served in B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, During the Korean War. On December 2, 1950, Cpl. DuPont went missing in action (MIA) while fighting near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. On December 31, 1953, the United States Army issued a presumptive finding of death as his remains had not been accounted for during or after the war. There has been no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war (POW).