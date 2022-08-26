 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COON VALLEY — Corrine M. Nelson, 83, of Coon Valley died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from noon until service time. Rev. Meg Eiben Hoversten will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Visit selandsfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to leave a condolence. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church or the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116.

