LA CROSSE — Corrine Thelma Abegglen (nee Peterson) passed from this earth into eternal life September 13, 2022, her Mother’s birthday, at the age of 83. By the grace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, we pray she was welcomed by all her dear family and friends who’ve gone before, at a table set for her Mom’s birthday party.

Corrine was born to Harold and Borghild (Gjefle) Peterson at ten o’clock in the morning on July 17, 1939, a rainy day in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She grew up in and around Coon Valley, Wisconsin and attended Onward school, a one-room rural schoolhouse, before moving to La Crosse as a teenager with her family. She was a small-town girl and close to her family all her life and made her own way in the world as a strong independent woman whose life and values reflected her faith.

To her kids, she was a loving and kind mother who gave her all, gracefully, and never once raised her voice or hand in anger. She followed the rules, especially the golden rule, as a loving and kind role model of a life of service to others. She was a lifelong member and supporter of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in La Crosse. She lived her faith in God, as expressed in St. Francis’ Prayer, by her values, her words, and her deeds. In her last days, she prayed for her family and her caregivers, and not for herself.

Corrine was an active person who lived life to the fullest. She was fun! She loved Christmas and poured her heart into making it special for her family. She took her kids to Disneyland when they were little, and throughout her life with friends and family went all over the United States and around the world including Norway, Ireland, England, Italy, and cruises in Alaska and the Caribbean. She loved music, theater, and the arts, and was always game for going to a show or out for a bite.

Corrine genuinely loved people and was happy just to socialize and talk over coffee. Her friendships were lifelong and strong, especially her dear high school friends Norma (nee Madson) and Karen (née Markos). Her deep circle of friends drew from the Central High School Class of 1957, her 31 years at First Federal, her neighbors on Grandad Terrace, her residence at Eagle Crest South, and from her singles group, Eagles, Sons of Norway, and other kindred souls in retirement.

Corrine will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Corrine is survived by her children Linda Abegglen and Rick Abegglen, siblings Richard (Karen) Peterson, Jeanette (Darrell) Garner, and Vernon Peterson, Linda’s husband Keith Kunugi, grandchildren Kenji (Adam) Kennedy-Kunugi, Katheryn (Andrew) Uzonyi, Liv & Leila Abegglen, great-grandchildren Luca, Geno, & Lucille Uzonyi, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband James (1999), mother Borghild (2007), father Harold (1993), and sister Harriet ( 1991).

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 2135 Weston Street in La Crosse. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.ourredeemerlacrosse.org for friends and family who cannot attend in person. Pastor Mark Bartusch will officiate.

Friends and family may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. After services, A luncheon will be held at the church, followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. You can view family photos of Corrine at https://tinyurl.com/ycksa86x.

Memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or to Steppin’ Out In Pink / Gundersen Medical Foundation to support breast cancer research.