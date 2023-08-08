He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; his children and their spouses, Kelly and Doug Doran of Redwood City, California; Marc and Alicia Hauge of St. Charles, Minnesota; six grandchildren; and siblings Keith, Mary, Robin, and Colin. He was preceded in death by his brother Steven, his sister Susan, and his parents, Cortlen and Phyllis Hauge. After graduating from Winona State University, Cortlen and Marilyn moved to California to start their life together. Cortlen was an avid learner and went on to earn his MBA from Pepperdine in 1980 and his JD from Loyola Law School in 1993. He worked as a banker for 23 years and as a lawyer for 28 years. He was licensed to practice law in California, Minnesota, and Washington DC. He loved music. He enjoyed golf, chess, bridge, and trivia—especially regarding music, movies and television. He was a lifetime member of Winona Elks Lodge #327, as was his father.