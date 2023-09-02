“Playing music is supposed to be fun. It’s about heart, it’s about feelings, moving people, and something beautiful, and it’s not about notes on a page.” Such was the lifelong impact of Cory Groves who passed away peacefully at his home on August 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, and close to the peaceful sounds of the river he loved so much.

He grew up in Viroqua enticed to the big city of La Crosse, where the draw of his love of music landed him in the UW-L Marching Chiefs and La Crosse Blue Stars, where he later became drum major. His passion for music led him to a notable career in music education, 38 years in instrumental music as director of the award-winning Onalaska Marching Hilltoppers, then marching his “happy feet” onward to the middle school level where he continued to inspire young musicians until he retired.

He was also a professional musician, playing with local groups including Double Take, The Grumpy Old Men, and The West Salem Adult Jazz Band. As a man of faith, he also served as Director of Music at the Onalaska United Methodist Church for 21 years.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, Cory’s greatest joy was spending time with his family. He liked to create and follow family traditions, in particular, 40 years of going Up North, sand bar outings, and chicken wings on Christmas Eve. He was also an accomplished boat captain, slalom skier, and downhill skier. Fisherman. Grill master. Sports fan. Shenanigan seeker. Silly behavior encourager. Snack sampler. Sounding board. Wise advisor. Cory will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, patient and compassionate father, and proud and beloved grandpa.

Cory is survived by his loving wife, Lynn; son, Timothy; daughter, Bethany Pogreba; grandchildren: Josh and Sam Pogreba; brother, Tim Groves (Brenda Farrell); brother, Toby (Cathy) Groves; and his faithful puppy, Mokie.

Many thanks to all of his band members, both students and bandmates, for providing precious musical memories throughout the years.

Services will be held at the Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 4th Avenue North, Onalaska. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.—12:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service, beginning at 12:00 noon with lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cory Groves Instrumental Music Scholarship at Onalaska High School and sent to: Onalaska Education Foundation, 237 2nd Avenue South, Onalaska, WI 54650, or the Onalaska United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 212 4th Avenue North, Onalaska, WI 54650.