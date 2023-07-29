HOUSTON, MN—Cory James Francis, 54, of Houston, MN passed away Friday, July 21, 2023. Born on August 2, 1968 in La Crosse, Wisconsin and was a graduate of Houston High School in Houston, Minnesota, where he lived most of his life. Cory most recently worked for Beneke construction. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved sharing in these hobbies with his wife and three sons. His other interests included gardening and watching his sons play sports.

Cory is preceded in death by his father, Tom Francis; mother-in-law, Clara Johnson; brothers-in-law: Kevin Johnson, and Jeff Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Lori and sons: Aaron, Alec, and Jacob; his mother, Susan Kammerer; sister, Nevis (John) Marsh; stepmother, Sue “Louise” Francis; father-in-law, George (Pack) Johnson; brother-in-law, Todd (Lesa) Johnson; aunt, Nevis Perry; and aunt, Catherine (Wayne)Phelps and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation to be held on Saturday, August 19 at 10:30 AM and funeral service 11:30 AM at Bethany Evangelical free Church, 301 S. Ellsworth St., Houston, MN 55943. Immediately following the funeral will be a luncheon held at the Houston Community Center 111 West Cedar St. A celebration of life will be held at the same location at 1 PM. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.