LA CROSSE—Cory S. Groves, 73, of La Crosse, died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at his home. Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 4th Avenue North. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Cory Groves Instrumental Music Scholarship at Onalaska High School and sent to: Onalaska Education Foundation, 237 2nd Avenue South, Onalaska, WI 54650, or the Onalaska United Methodist Church Music Ministry.