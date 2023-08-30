NORTHFIELD, MN—Court Nystuen, age 86 of Northfield, MN, passed away Tuesday morning, August 15, 2023, at his home at Parkview East at the Northfield Retirement Community. Courtney Wayne Nystuen was born June 11, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Luther and Wilma (Olson) Nystuen.
Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years Jean; his children: Sally (Tim) Vahle of Dallas, TX, Peder of Eau Claire, WI, Arne (Neena Haider) of Boston, MA; six grandchildren: Kala, Hanna, Macy, Ellie, Kaden and Sophie; his sister, Susan (Larry) Legore of Algona, IA; sister in law, Diane Parker; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother in law, Samuel Parker, his lifelong friend, Donald Klinefelter and his parents.
Courtney Nystuen grew up in Northfield, MN. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1955. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from St. Olaf college (‘59) and his Master’s Degree in Architecture from the University of Minnesota. Court served UW-Stout as Professor of Architecture for 31 years. He was beloved by the many students that he mentored and guided during his years at Stout. He formed deep friendships with his colleagues at Stout and was a respected and sought-out colleague. A passionate architect, Court designed hundreds of buildings in throughout the Midwest. He worked at firms in Northfield, MN, and at Cedar Corp in Menomonie, WI and was an independent designer for many individuals and businesses. One of the projects he was most proud of in his lifetime is the flagship timber frame First Bank and Trust in Menomonie, WI. The town of Grand Marais, on Minnesota’s North Shore, was a favorite place of Court and his wife, Jean. For many years they enjoyed being part of this wonderful community and cherished the many friends they found there. Court was care-giver for his wife of 60 years, Jean, who has battled cognitive decline. He rose to this call of duty with generosity, love and infinite patience. Court was “known” for his fantastic dry and smart sense of humor. In a perfect, final act Court made sure that all would be reminded of his wit and humor by designing his own gravestone on which he chose to write, in reflection of his life, two simple words, “Nice Try”. Courtney Nystuen was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher, artist, advocate, mentor, architect, author, professor and activist. Court was a brilliant, generous, mindful, intentional human being who inspired others by how he lived his life. All who knew him were better for it. He leaves a rich legacy.
To honor Court’s memory a celebration of life will be held at the chapel on the campus of the Northfield Retirement Community in Northfield, MN on Saturday, September 30th at 1pm with a reception in the Fellowship Hall immediately following. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember and celebrate his wonderful life. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield.
In lieu of flowers, to honor Courtney’s commitment in his life to education and access to education, his family has arranged for a memorial scholarship in his name at UW-Stout to benefit students who are pursuing their studies in design and construction. Donations to the scholarship fund can be made through the University of Wisconsin Stout Foundation office.
