Courtney Nystuen grew up in Northfield, MN. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1955. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from St. Olaf college (‘59) and his Master’s Degree in Architecture from the University of Minnesota. Court served UW-Stout as Professor of Architecture for 31 years. He was beloved by the many students that he mentored and guided during his years at Stout. He formed deep friendships with his colleagues at Stout and was a respected and sought-out colleague. A passionate architect, Court designed hundreds of buildings in throughout the Midwest. He worked at firms in Northfield, MN, and at Cedar Corp in Menomonie, WI and was an independent designer for many individuals and businesses. One of the projects he was most proud of in his lifetime is the flagship timber frame First Bank and Trust in Menomonie, WI. The town of Grand Marais, on Minnesota’s North Shore, was a favorite place of Court and his wife, Jean. For many years they enjoyed being part of this wonderful community and cherished the many friends they found there. Court was care-giver for his wife of 60 years, Jean, who has battled cognitive decline. He rose to this call of duty with generosity, love and infinite patience. Court was “known” for his fantastic dry and smart sense of humor. In a perfect, final act Court made sure that all would be reminded of his wit and humor by designing his own gravestone on which he chose to write, in reflection of his life, two simple words, “Nice Try”. Courtney Nystuen was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher, artist, advocate, mentor, architect, author, professor and activist. Court was a brilliant, generous, mindful, intentional human being who inspired others by how he lived his life. All who knew him were better for it. He leaves a rich legacy.