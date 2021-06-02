LA CROSSE—Cozette “Cozy” B. Gabrielson, 92, La Crosse, WI, passed away at home Friday, May 28, 2021. Cozy was born on October 10, 1928, in Ontario, WI to (Clarence) Willard and Olive Mary DeWitt. She was raised in Ontario and graduated from Ontario High School in 1946. She married Myron Gabrielson April 16, 1947 and they were married for 70 years until his passing in 2017.

Cozy took pride in being a homemaker. She had a bubbly personality that made anyone feel like a part of her family. She was a thoughtful, loving and caring matriarch and grandmother. She will be remembered for the many cards and letters she would send daily to keep in touch with family and friends. Those on the other end will miss that almost forgotten form of communication that she sent with so much love.

After Myron’s retirement, they spent time travelling with their family in their motor home around the country. She enjoyed making flower arrangements and she had a knack for ironing “everything”.

She is survived by her children: Mark (Jill) Gabrielson, Onalaska, Tim Gabrielson, Pamela Gabrielson and Paulette Gabrielson all of La Crosse; grandchildren: Brooke Casper, Nicole Gabrielson and Brandon Clark; and great grandchild, Brayden Casper. Cozy said “Her Greatest Blessings call her Mom & Grandma”.