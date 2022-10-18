ONALASKA—Craig A. Breitsprecher, 68, of Onalaska, WI, and formerly of Chatfield, MN, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin, from a long illness.

He was born April 29, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Lloyd and Ila Breitsprecher. Craig graduated from high School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin in 1972 and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, WI, where he received a Bachelor of History and Political Science. Following college, Craig worked at Woolworth’s, Bowman Tool & Machining, and Himec HVAC, in Rochester, MN, and moved to Chatfield where he married, raised his daughters and served on the Chatfield School Board. In 2003, he transitioned as an account executive at LaCrosse Sign until his retirement in 2021. Craig was a huge Wisconsin Badger sports fan and watched every game possible. He was also an avid bass fisherman and shared his love for the sport with his family. He followed the B.A.S.S. Elite and Bassmaster Classic tournaments and participated in local bass events in LaCrosse. Craig was also a dedicated member of the Plan Commission of Onalaska for several years.

Craig had two daughters whom he loved dearly, Tracey (Shane) Ferguson of Chatfield, MN, and Trisha of Winona, MN. He adored and loved spending time with his six grandchildren: Brodey, Sulley, Paycey and Joesey Ferguson, William Onstad and Madelyne Boysen. He was very close to his brother, Jan (Marilyn O’Connor) Breitsprecher of Monona, WI; and brother, Terry (Theresa) Breitsprecher, Montreal, WI. Craig was a cherished father, brother, grandfather and a respected member of his community. He will be greatly missed.

Craig is survived by his aunt, Patricia Cooper of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and five cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd and Ila Breitsprecher; four uncles: Harold and Kenneth Breitsprecher, John Cooper and LaVern Meyer; and aunts: Imogene Meyer and Helen Breitsprecher.

A celebration of life will be held on October 24 at the Red Pines Bar and Grill, W7305 County Rd. Z, Onalaska, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

