SPARTA, Wis. — Craig H. Sagehorn, 81, of Sparta died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion Post 100 of Sparta, will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sparta.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials can be made to Elks Camp Grassick, Dawson, ND, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

