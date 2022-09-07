CHIPPEWA FALLS—Crystal A. Reith, 50, of Chippewa Falls, Village of Lake Hallie, died Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her parents home in Weston, WI.

Crystal was born November 7, 1971 in Iron Mountain, MI, the daughter of Daniel and Darlene (Lessor) Casper.

On January 16, 1999, Crystal married Kurt Reith in Gilman.

Crystal is survived by her husband, Kurt; one son, Kurt Reith, Jr. of Eau Claire.; three daughters: Cynthia Valentino of Chippewa Falls, Abigail at home and estranged daughter, Sherry Valentino; her father, Dan (Barb) Casper of Weston; and two sisters: Karen Casper of Chippewa Falls and Trisha Peterson of Southerland, MI.

Crystal was preceded in death by her daughter, Myshell on September 9, 2016; and her mother, Darlene.

A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Daniel Casper will be officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the funeral home.

Crystal was a kind and very caring person with a spunky attitude who went out of her way to help others first. She loved spending time with family and friends. She touched a great number of peoples hearts and will live on in many memories. Her greatest accomplishment was starting Neurofibromatosis First (NF First) in honor of her daughter, Myshell.

