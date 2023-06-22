CHIPPEWA FALLS — Crystal A. (Riley) Bell, 41, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday, June 16, 2023.

She was born Jan. 1, 1982, to Larry and Darlene (Tuschl) Riley. She graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a degree in business finance and currently worked in the financial department at Ashley Construction in Chippewa Falls.

Crystal married Timothy Bell in May of 2009; they later divorced. Together they share a son, Braxton Bell. She later met Paul Greene, the love of her life. They share a son together, Tyson Greene. Her sons meant the world to her; she was very much involved in their sports, activities, school and every other aspect of their lives.

She loved going for rides by herself and listening to music to clear her mind. Her flowers and pets brought her great joy, and she cherished listening to 80s music at night with her boys.

Crystal is survived by her children, Braxton Bell and Tyson Greene; significant other, Paul Greene of Chippewa Falls; parents, Larry and Darlene Riley of Chippewa Falls; sister, Amanda (Dan) Ravenhorst of Eau Claire; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mabel and John Tuschl of Colfax and Thelma and Aaron Riley of Chippewa Falls.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls, with Fr. Jesse Burish officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the church.

Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.