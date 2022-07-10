WINONA — Curtis H. Schlueter, Jr., age 83, of Winona passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Winona.
Visitation will be held from noon until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. A luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home following the service. A family burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery.
