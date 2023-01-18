CADOTT — Curtis Lee Ackley, age 52, of Cadott, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse after a cardiac arrest.

He was born on August 6, 1970, to Wayne “Mike” and Jane (Yeager) Ackley in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Curtis married Nicole on April 17, 2010, in Eau Claire. He graduated from Cadott High School in 1988 and worked at Nestle in Eau Claire for 22 years.

Curt welcomed Nicole’s older children as his own and together they had one son. They also had guardianship and were raising their granddaughter. The children were his pride and joy, as he told everyone who would listen how proud he was. He even enjoyed playing Barbies with Cami. Curt enjoyed hunting, camping and most of all the Minnesota Vikings.

He was quick witted and enjoyed making people laugh and playing jokes on them. He was always willing to help any one who needed it and never expected anything in return. Even at the end of his life, he was able to help two people receive the gift of sight through the donation of his corneas.

Curt is survived by his wife Nicole; children: Tia Knoll, Jacen Knoll, Asher Ackley and Camille Knoll; his parents, Wayne “Mike” and Jane Ackley; brother-in-law, Joel (Gwen) Steffen; nephews: Eric (Cassie) Steffen and Brandon Steffen; aunts and uncles: Kathleen Greene, Judith (Steve) Weiland, Tom (Debbie) Yeager, Kenneth Yeager, Donna (Chris) Elstran, Carolyn (Dennis) Bourget, Daniel (Julie) Yeager, Virginia Yeager (Tim Roshell) and Curtis F. (Bonnie) Ackley; and his special cousin, Ron Ackley; he is further survived by many cousins, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leo (Dorothy) Yeager; paternal grandparents, Clarence (Ardis) Ackley; uncle Gary Ackley; mother-in-law Gladys Gaylord-Jones and grandparent-in-law Blair (Florence) Steffen.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Rick’s Halfway Hall and Bar, 319 N. Main St., Cadott with Pastor Dan Richardson officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.